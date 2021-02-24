Now that's what opening night is all about!
You couldn't have asked for much more excitement, or more clutch play than the Corsicana Lady Tigers gave their fans Tuesday night in a thrilling and dramatic 9-8 victory over Waco University.
The Lady Tigers had to wait to play their District 14-5A opener (there was a bit of snow on the diamond last week and ice in the dugout) but Courtney Anderson's kids came out swinging and throwing swing-and-miss pitches in an entertaining game that included a wild six-run fifth inning to ignite a comeback, and a game winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Marleigh Tidwell pitched a beauty, going the distance and stopping Waco on just four hits while striking out 10 batters, who went down swinging all night.
And if that wasn't enough to put some smiles on the Lady Tigers' faces, then the return of Brinly Burke sure was -- Burke is back on the diamond after sitting out most of 2020 with an injury.
She's back and swinging a big bat to go along with the best defensive glove behind the plate in the Golden Circle. Burke went 2-for-3 with a double, and drove in three runs. And she was right in the middle of the Lady Tigers' big six-run fifth inning that erased a 5-2 deficit and lifted Corsicana to an 8-5 lead.
Burke and Alyssa Wood, who drove in two runs, both doubled in runs in the fifth, and Jaden Smith and Kaylee Tidwell came through with RBIs to stoke the comeback.
The Lady Tigers pounded out nine hits, including two from Jaylen Woolley, who singled and tripled and scored a run. Marleigh Tidwell got in the act, too, with a big single and a run.
Sadie Mitchell went 1-for 3, but made the most of her at-bats, scoring three times, and Kendal Dill singled and scored.
