How much can a softball team grow up in a season?
That's not a math equation. It's a question about heart and pride and finding a way to win that just wasn't there in recent years.
The 2023 Corsicana Lady Tiger softball team was that team, tough and smart, loud and confident in a dugout full of energy, fast and savvy on the bases and always dangerous at the plate.
Courtney Anderson's kids were all that and more, and they left their mark on the program, kicking down one of those big doors this season, becoming the first Lady Tiger team in five years to reach the playoffs.
And, by the way, one of the youngest Lady Tiger teams to ever take the field. They took it in more ways than one and bonded like Musketeers and played the game the right way.
Their breakthrough season ended Saturday in front of a large and loud home crowd that grew fonder and fonder of these kids as the season wore on and the players grew up.
The Lady Tigers went down hard, losing a close, well-played game 4-0 to Melissa, a powerhouse program and a No. 1 seed that was a huge favorite.
There's young, there's very young and then there's the 2023 Lady Tiger softball team. Anderson's team had five freshmen, including four starters, three sophomores who started, one junior and two seniors who started.
They had some tough breaks early, but heated up in the second half of the District 14-5A season and finished strong to reach the playoffs, then ran into Melissa.
They left the field and the season Saturday with their heads lifted to the sky and tomorrow.
"We had a great season," Anderson said. "We were young and competitive. We had great leaders in our seniors, Kaylee Tidwell and Jaden Smith. They were a great group that got after it every day and were fun to coach."
And they sure had fun winning.
It's always that way when you hustle all the time -- and Anderson's kids never seemed to slow down. They sure didn't Saturday in their bi-district loss. They made highlight plays all over the field, running down the ball, making diving plays and staying in a game that wasn't supposed to be close.
Ironically, they battled and stayed in the game because they are close.
"I thought we played our best defensive game of the season against Melissa," Anderson said. "They were heavily favored and we stayed in the game until the end!"
And they stayed in the season and made it special.
"I am so proud of my team and coaches," Anderson said. "The future is very bright."
