Corsicana's Lady Tigers just keep finding ways to win -- and to celebrate.
Just look at that wild scene Tuesday night when Makinna Dockery belted her second double of the day -- a game-winning, bases-loaded, walk-off double -- that brought everybody home and sent the Corsicana kids and fans and the ball park into pandemonium with an 8-6 win over Red Oak.
"My adrenaline was going so fast," Lady Tiger coach Courtney Anderson said later. "That's the most adrenaline I've ever had as a coach. Maybe I've had more as a player but never this much as coach."
When the wild chaos ended Anderson and her Lady Tigers calmed down and realized they had just won their fourth game in a row against a Red Oak team that was one of the favorites to do well in the district.
Anderson's young team that includes five freshmen and a dugout full of believers has now climbed into a tie for second-place in the District 14-5A race. They started the district run at 0-2, but that seems like years ago.
Tuesday's wild win ended the first half of play. The second half begins Friday at home against Ennis in a rare doubleheader with both the Tigers and Lady Tigers playing Ennis.
Anderson's girls have six games left after putting together a four-game winning streak that has done as much for their confidence as it has helped them in the district standings.
Tuesday's game was memorable in every way because of the way the Corsicana girls stormed back with a no-quit seventh, scoring five runs in their last at-bat to erase a 6-3 deficit and lift everyone 10-feet off the ground.
The Lady Tigers had already hit two homers in the game -- a solo shot by Trinity Tapley in the second and a blast by Abby Zuniga in the fifth. But in the seventh in was all-hands-on-deck as everybody jumped in to join the party.
Jaden Smith, who went 2-for-3 and scored twice, started the fireworks with a leadoff triple and came home on Kaylee Tidwell's grounder. Then Zuniga hit a blooper that found the perfect spot to land to send Tidwell to third as everyone held their breath.
Jill Guilliams, who had already singled, walked twice and scored doubled to close the gap to 6-5 and put runners at second and third. Trinity Tapley, who went the distance allowing just three runs while striking out five, was now up. She had already belted a homer, and Red Oak wanted no part of her -- the Hawks intentionally walked her to load the bases.
But Red Oak's pitcher lost the plate, running the count to 3-0 on Dockery with the bags full.
Dockery wasn't looking for a walk, and when she got the green light from Anderson, she knew just what to do with it.
Bam! A three-run double, clearing the bases and opening the highway for a Lady Tiger run in the second half of the district season. You can call it a walk-off but it sure looked and felt like a wild run-off as the Lady Tigers flew around the bases and landed at home in a one-for-all moment that could very well end up defining this season.
It was Dockery's second double of the game, and one she will have a hard time forgetting -- not a shot heard round the world, but one that was definitely bouncing around Corsicana Tuesday night.
"That was a big win," Anderson said. "You can see the progress this team is making. We have the second half left to play. The atmosphere was great (Tuesday) and we played well. It was an intense, tight game but we never got out of our comfort zone. It's a big, big win."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.