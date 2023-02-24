WACO -- Corsicana's Abby Zuniga broke up a 9-9 tie with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth and Jill Guilliams belted a homer in the seventh to lift the Lady Tigers to a wild 12-11 victory over Waco University Tuesday.
Lady Tiger coach Courtney Anderson summed up the game, which saw Corsicana and Waco combine for 23 runs on 30 hits, including 17 by the Lady Tigers, just took a deep breath afterward and said with a smile, "Lots of freshmen getting after it."
Zuniga and Guilliams are both freshmen ...
The Tigers came back all night. After falling behind early the Lady Tigers scored twice in the fifth when Jesse Pryor, who drove in four runs, hit a two-run double to get on the board.
The Lady Tigers exploded for nine runs in the sixth, capped off by Zuniga's dramatic blast, and put the game away with Guilliams' homer in the seventh that gave Corsicana an 12-10 lead. Waco scored in the bottom of the seventh but Guilliams won the game in relief, going 3 1/3 and nailing down the final out on the road.
Guilliams went 3-for-4, scored and drove in two runs and Pryor went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs, including two in the sixth. Destiny Gallego went 3-for-4 and scored and Kaylee Tidwell went 2-for-4. Trinity Tapley, who started for the Lady Tigers, went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in the sixth.
