Corsicana's Lady Tigers will wrap up their season with a 1 p.m. non-district game against Benbrook on Saturday at Price Field, where the team, parents and fans will celebrate Senior Day.
Courtney Anderson's Lady Tigers made strides this season and a half dozen seniors will complete memorable careers with the Lady Tigers.
Jaylee Woolley has had a brilliant career as Corsicana's leadoff hitter and been one of the team's top hitters for four seasons. Sadie Mitchell has had a terrific four-year career, slashing hits, stealing bases and running teams ragged on the base paths.
Marisa Gutierrez has been a sold hitter and strong player and Alejandra Rodriguez has been a key player for four years as well. Both have improved every season and have become a big part of the program.
Pitcher Alyssa Wood is another four-year starter who has grown each year and blossomed into her role as the ace of the staff as well as being a tough hitter.
And Brinly Burke has been the anchor and leader since the day she stepped on the Lady Tiger diamond as a freshman. Burke overcame a tough injury and put together a fabulous career as one of the top defensive catchers in the state and the biggest bat in the Golden Circle.
Burke has done it all for the Lady Tigers as a leader, clutch hitter, defensive force as well as being the biggest power hitter in the Golden Circle, belting memorable homers throughout her four-year career with the Lady Tigers.
This was a tough, close-knit group of home-grown kids who played hard and played the game the right way for Anderson, a knowledgeable and dedicated coach who leads with passion and purpose and with a never-ending energy and drive that made her program special on and off the field.
This group of six seniors has been the core and the bedrock for a program that is growing, a group of seniors who played four seasons and left their mark on the program, playing hard and playing the game the right way.
Saturday is their day the final day as Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.