WAXAHACHIE-- The Mildred Lady Eagles fell 11-4 to the Lorena Lady Leopards in game one of a best of three series Thursday night in Waxahachie.
The game started out as a pitcher's duel with both pitchers dominating for the first couple of innings. The Eagles struck first in the third inning when the Eagles scored three runs with two outs when Parker Kittrell hit a line drive over the left fielder plating a run. Megan Cryer then came up and hit a looping drive to right field plating Kasey White and Kittrell.
The Leopards came roaring back in the fourth inning scoring seven runs on five hits.
The Eagles tried climbing back scoring a run in the fourth when Kami Owen hit a single, and stole second base. Marcella Bryan then came up and hit a single scoring Owen.
Leopard pitcher Kate Houser then found her stride shutting down the Eagle offense for the remainder of the game striking out 11 during the outing.
Eagle pitcher Kacey White finished with six strikeouts in the game.
The Eagles and Leopards will square off again Friday at 7 p.m. in Waxahachie.
