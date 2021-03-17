Kenadee Lynch threw a three-inning no-hitter and produced her own hit parade to lead Kerens to a 17-2 win over Cayuga Tuesday.
Lynch not only stopped Cayuga cold with her no-no, but she destroyed the ball at the plate, going 4-for-4, belting a home run and a double, scoring two runs and driving in three runs. She was untouchable on the mound, striking out six of the nine outs she needed in the three-inning mercy-rule victory.
The first four hitters in the LadyCats lineup pounded out nine hits, going a combined 9-for-11 while driving in eight runs. Lynch, who hits third in the lineup, led the way as leadoff hitter Olivia Holt went 1-for-2 with a triple, scored a run and drove in a run to set the tone. McKenzie Bancroft, who hits in the No. 2 spot, went 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs, and No, 4 hitter Ragan Brooks went 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Aniya Lawrence had a big day at the plate, driving in two runs, Leah Greene went 2-for-3 with a double and Abbigail Holt went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run.
