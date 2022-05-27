The Kerens LadyCats had the best season in the program's history and had a landslide on the District 20-2A All-District softball team.
The LadyCats, who had never won a district title or advanced past the second round in the playoffs, ran away with the 20-2A title, marched all the way to the Region Semifinals, just two steps from the state tournament and won an all-time high of 28 games (28-9-1).
Then when the All-District awards came out this week, the LadyCats hit the postseason awards almost as hard as they bashed the softball this season with a landslide of players receiving honors, including Co-MVPS, Coach of the Year, Utility Player of the Year and four players named to the 20-2A first-team.
Every LadyCat made the teams, including three (Ella Engel, Blair Blue and Raygan Brooks) on the second-team and Emma Combs, who was named to the Honorable Mention list as 11 players received post-season honors.
Kenadee Lynch and Rylee Spivey were at the top of the list, sharing the Co-MVP award.
Lynch, a senior shortstop who had a monster season at the plate, hitting .466 with five home runs, 49 RBIs, 48 hits, 25 extra-base hits while scoring 48 runs, shared the award with Spivey a freshman sensation on the mound who went 22-5 with a 1.50 ERA and struck out 259 batters in just 154 innings.
Olivia Holt, a senior, batted .425 with a .527 on-base-percentage with 48 hits, 39 RBIs and 38 runs, was the 20-2A Utility Player of the Year, and coach Jayson Engel, who coached several state-ranked baseball teams at Kerens before taking over the softball program, was named the 20-2A Coach of the Year.
Four players -- Abbigail Holt, Leah Greene, Madison Brumit and McKenzie Bancroft -- all made the first-team.
And Lynch, Spivey, both Holts, Bancroft, Blue, Brooks, Combs and Engel all were named to the All-District All-Academic team.
