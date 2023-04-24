MILDRED -- When a district championship is on the line, it should come down to a good game.
The game Saturday between the Mildred Lady Eagles and the Malakoff Lady Tigers did not disappoint with the back-and-forth game coming down to the seventh inning when Malakoff scored five runs to win 7-4.
The Tigers were able to plate five runs in the top of the inning against Eagle ace Kacey White, who passed 100 strikeouts for the season in the game.
Mildred opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Kami Owen led off the game, reaching first base on an error. Mackyna Lindsey followed with a double off the centerfield wall scoring Owen.
Malakoff responded in the top of the second inning when Alabama Anding hammered a home run to left field to even the score. The Tigers would score again in the fourth inning when a leadoff walk would score when R. McGuffrey tripled on a slicing line drive that landed just inside the right field line.
Both pitchers breezed through the fifth inning and into the sixth when the Eagle went back ahead on a two-run bomb by Parker Kittrell in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Malakoff responded in the top of the seventh inning when the Tigers opened the inning with four straight hits before recording an out in route to scoring five runs in the inning, taking the lead, the game, and the championship.
Both pitchers pitched well for much of the game. Anding picked up the win for the Tigers giving up three runs, one earned, on four hits with six strikeouts.
White took the loss giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits and six strikeouts including her 100th strikeout of the season. Kittrell led the Eagles going one-for-three with a home run and two RBIs. Lindsey went one-for-three with a triple and RBI.
The Eagles will open the playoffs this next week with a three-game series against Clifton at Itasca High School.
Game 1 will be played on Thursday at 7:30 pm. Game 2 will be played on Friday at 7:30. Game 3 (if needed) will be played on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Clifton finished in third place in its district with a 6-4 record. The Cubs lost both games against Grandview and West but went undefeated against the rest of the district.
This will be the second time the teams have faced off this season. The Cubs got the better of the Eagles, defeating Mildred 6-5 in Mildred back in March.
