Mildred bounced back from a 10-9 loss to Eustace on Monday with a big 6-3 win over rival Blooming Grove on Tuesday.
Kacey White picked up the win on the mound against Blooming Grove and led the Lady Eagles at the plate,, going 3-for-4, scoring a run and driving in three runs.
Payton Dickerson went 1-for-2 with a double, scored and drove in a run, Isabelle Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, Kami Owen went 1-for-3 and scored three runs and Madalyn Griffin went 1-for-5 and scored.
White went 3-for-5, scored two runs and drove in a run against Eustace on Monday. Marcello Bryan went 1-for-5, scored two runs and drove in two runs, Madison Wing went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Griffin went 1-for-5, scored two runs and drove in a run in the 10-9 loss.
The Lady Eagles are now 10-1 in district and 17-3-1 for the season with three games left on the schedule, including a showdown with Malakoff next Tuesday.
