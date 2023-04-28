ITASCA -- The Mildred Lady Eagles softball team rode an outstanding game from Kacey White and the Eagle offense showed its big inning potential to take Game 1 from the Clifton Lady Cubs in the best of three Bi-District series Thursday in Itasca.
Clifton jumped out to the early lead in the first inning when with two outs, Cub pitcher Kas Goana was hit-by-pitch, Kelsey Wetegrove followed with a single then Martin tripled to right field scoring both baserunners.
Clifton would strike again in the third inning when Goana singled to center, then stole second base to put herself into scoring position. Martin picked up her third RBI of the game when she doubled on a softly hit line drive down the third base line that was just out of reach from the diving Mickyna Lindsey, scoring Goana from second base.
Mildred broke through in the home half of the third inning against the soft-throwing Goana. Rayley Hanna led off the inning with a single to left field. She would advance to second base on a ground out by Audrey McMullen. Kami Owen would then walk. Lindsey followed with a single to left field to score Hanna and advance Owen. White followed with a moon shot, three-run home run over the centerfield wall to give Mildred the lead.
Mildred would tack on more runs in the sixth inning. Belle Moore reached on a fielder’s choice, and Lindsey followed on a line drive double to left field advancing Moore to third. White followed and was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. Parker Kittrell doubled on a fly ball to left field, scoring all three runners, putting the game out of reach.
After the first inning, White settled down to dominate the Clifton batters. In seven innings pitched, she gave up three runs, all earned, and walked two batters, while striking out thirteen batters. White also went one-for-two at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Lindsey went two-for-three with a double and an RBI. Kittrell went one-for-three with a double and three RBIs. Owen, Hanna, and McMullen all went one-for-three.
The Bi-District series against the Cubs continues on Friday at 6 pm and Saturday at 1 pm (if needed).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.