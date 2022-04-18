Mildred's Lady Eagles stayed hot with a 16-1 win over Rice on Thursday and begin the final week of district play with a tight grip on first place in the District 18-3A race.
Mildred plays Malakoff at home on Tuesday and faces a red-hot Palmer team in Palmer on Friday.
Palmer coach Aaron Kinney, who turned the softball program around when he was at Kerens, recently won his 100th game -- and most of those came in the Golden Circle, where he was not only a winning coach but a popular coach who was loved by his players, many who had never played softball before he took over the program.
Kinney is doing it again at Palmer, where his Lady Bulldogs just hammered Malakoff 17-6 on Thursday and nailed down a playoff spot. Kinney's kids are 8-4 in the district race and in third place.
Mildred (19-7 and 11-1 in district play) can clinch the district title with a victory at home against Malakoff Tuesday, or a win against Palmer on the road Friday.
Blooming Grove is in second place in the district race with a 10-2 record and plays Eustace on the road Tuesday and Scurry-Rosser at home Friday. The Lady Lions, who have won 20 games, including a 15-0 victory over Kemp on Thursday, would have to win twice this week and Mildred would have to lose twice for BG to claim the title.
Mildred is in control with only one district loss to Eustace, which has been eliminated from the playoff hunt at 5-7.
Mildred had no trouble at Rice, winning in just five innings, putting the game away with a six-run fifth inning. Kacey White gave up just two hits and struck out 12 over the five inning distance to get the win on the mound.
Marcella Bryan went 3-for-4 with three doubles, scored three runs and drove in two more. Isabelle Moore went 3-for-3 with two doubles, scored three runs in two run and Amanda Hawkins went 3-for-4 with a double, scored three times and drove in two runs as the threesome combined for nine hits, including six doubles and drove in a total of six runs while scoring nine times.
Leadoff hitter Kami Owen went 2-for-5, scored twice and had two RBIs, Madison Wing went 1-for-2, scored and drove in a run and Payton Dickerson went 1-for-3 and scored.
Mildred pounded out 17 hits and the Lady Eagles can expect a big crowd Tuesday against Malakoff at the Jacky Coker Complex, where they can clinch the district title and the top seed as they head for the playoffs next week.
