BLOOMING GROVE -- The Mildred Lady Eagles keep rolling in district play, beating the Blooming Grove Lions 9-5 on Friday night in Blooming Grove. The game was closer than it appeared on the scoreboard with the Lions pushing ahead early. The Eagles used a big inning, scoring six runs in the fourth, to go ahead. The Lions kept fighting back, but the Eagles were able to keep the Lions from scoring to pick up the win.
The Eagles opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. After getting two outs, Mickyna Lindsey hit a double to center field then advanced to third on a passed ball. Kacey White walked. Meg Cryer singled scoring Lindsey and advancing White to second base. Marcella Bryan singled to center field scoring White. Blooming Grove pitcher, Rileigh O’Dell was able to get Parker Kittrell to fly out to end the Eagle threat.
Blooming Grove came out swinging in the bottom half of the inning, hitting four singles in a row, before hitting a double, working two walks, then another hit, scoring four runs before the Eagles were able to get the second out of the inning. The first out came when Mason Williams was caught stealing second base. White was able to strike out the third batter to end the threat.
O’Dell pitched well throughout the game, cut through the Eagles in the second and third innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Audrey McMullen opened the inning with a single, then stole second base. O’Dell struck out the next batter, but then Kami Owen worked a walk. Belle Moore followed with a single, loading the bases. Lindsey singled, scoring two runners. After an out, Cryer hit a double to right scoring two runners. Bryan followed with another double, scoring Cryer. Parker Kittrell came up and hit a single, scoring Bryan. O’Dell then got McMullen to ground out to end the threat.
Blooming Grove answered right back in the home half of the inning. Brooke McGraw hit a one out single to center field, then advanced to second when Janey McGraw grounded out to White. O’Dell then hit a triple to score McGraw. White was able to get out trouble, striking out Lauren Wilcoxen.
This proved the last threat by the Lions while the Eagles scored another run in the top of the seventh to seal the game.
Kacey White picked up the win, striking out six batters and two walks in seven innings while giving up five earned runs. White struggled in the first inning, giving up four runs in the inning, but then settled down and pitched well for the rest of the game.
Freshman pitcher Rileigh O’Dell came away with a loss gave up nine runs, eight earned, in seven innings with six strikeout and three walks. O’Dell pitched well for the majority of the game, keeping the Eagle batters off rhythm for most of the game. One big inning doomed the effort.
The Eagles improve to 14-6 overall and 2-0 in district with the win, move on to face Wills Point on Saturday then travel to Kemp on Tuesday.
The Lions fall to 11-10-1 overall and 1-1 in district play with the loss. The Lions host Malakoff on Tuesday.
