The Mildred kids went crazy and the big crowd was on its feet Friday when the Lady Eagles beat Blooming Grove in a classic softball showdown at Mildred when the Lady Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Lady Lions 4-3.
Madalyn Griffin was on base when Kami Own hit a single that went to the right field wall that scored Griffin to tie the score at 3-3 and sent Owen to third. Then with two outs and two strikes Marcella Bryan hit a ball up the middle to bring in Owen.
It was heartbreaker for Blooming Grove, which took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third when Ava Eldridge hit a three-run homer. Eldridge not only belted a homer, but she pitched well, striking out nine. Emma Haden and Kinley Skains each had a hit for BG.
Griffin got the win, going the distance and striking out 12 for Mildred.
