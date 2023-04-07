MALAKOFF -- For the Mildred Lady Eagles softball team, it was just one of those nights where nothing went right as they lost their first district game 10-2 to the Malakoff Lady Tigers, Tuesday night.
From the first inning, it seemed like one of those games where the balls were not going to drop for the Eagles starting when McKynna Lindsey appeared to hit a moon shot to center only to have the nearly twenty mile per hour wind blowing in from center knock the ball down allowing it to be caught a few feet from the wall.
Malakoff jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when a one-out walk scored when Gaddis hit a hooking fly ball to deep left field and raced for a triple. A groundout would then score McGuffey to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles would claw back a run in the second inning. Kacey White led off the inning with a walk. White would advance to third on a single by Meg Cryer. Marcella Bryan singled to right field, scoring White and advancing Cryer to third base.
The Eagles tied the score in the top of the third inning. Kami Owen led off the inning with a double. Lindsey moved Owen to third on a single to right field. The Tigers would intentionally walk White to load the bases for Cryer. Cryer would pick up an RBI, hitting a sac fly to right field scoring Owen. The Tigers struck out Bryan to end the Eagle threat.
The Tigers would pull away in the third inning, scoring six runs in the frame, and would tack on another two runs in the fourth inning to seal the victory.
With the loss, the Lady Eagles fall to 4-1 in district play and drop to second place in the standings behind Malakoff which improved to 5-0 with the win.
