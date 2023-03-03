MILDRED -- After a solid showing over the weekend at the Whitehouse Tournament, the Mildred Lady Eagle Softball team returned home to face the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday night in Mildred. Mildred jumped on Fairfield, taking an early lead, then poured it on to run-rule Fairfield 10-0 in the fifth inning.
Kacey White struggled to find the strike zone early giving Fairfield their best chance to score in the first inning. Kennedy Lane led off the game for Fairfield and was promptly hit by a pitch by White before stealing second base. After a strikeout, Madox Michael walked. Landry Bayless would hit into a fielder’s choice advancing Lane to third base. Zadie McPherson hit an infield single, but Lane was unable to advance from third, loading the bases with two outs. White was able to get out of trouble Averi Minze hit a pop fly to Chloe Jock.
Mildred answered in the bottom half of the first scoring three runs in the frame. Kami Owen led off with a single, advancing to second on a Fielder’s Choice hit by Belle Moore, then advanced to third on a passed ball. Mickyna Lindsey hit the game's first RBI on a hard single to shortstop, scoring Owen. White then hit a single advancing Lindsey to second. Meg Cryer came up hitting a single, scoring Lindsey, and advancing White to third base. White would later score on a passed ball before Fairfield was able to get the third out.
White, after struggling with her command in the first, came out on fire in the second inning, striking out the side. White would strike out the side in the fourth inning in well, finishing the game with 10 strikeouts in only five innings.
Mildred would pick up a run in the second with Owen getting a single before Lindsey hit a two-out triple off the center field wall scoring Owen.
Fairfield would again threaten in the third inning when Michael would hit a two-out triple on a line drive that would roll to the wall in right-center field. Mildred would shut down the threat with the next batter with Bayless hitting a weak ground ball to White to end the Fairfield threat. This would prove the last threat from Fairfield as they would not get a hit for the remainder of the game.
Mildred would score four runs in the fourth inning. Audrey McMullen led off the inning with a single. She would score a few batters later on a Lindsey flyout to centerfield. The remaining runs would come on a three-run bomb off over the centerfield wall by Cryer, scoring Owen and Moore.
The Eagles ended the game in the fifth inning. Parker Kittrell led off the inning with a walk and would score on a Raley Hanna double. Kami Owen came up next, hitting a double off the centerfield wall scoring Hanna to end the game.
Owen led Mildred going 4-for-4 with an RBI, a double, scoring three runs, and stealing three bases. Lindsey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cryer went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and four RBIs.
White gave up three hits over five innings to pick up the win for Mildred, with 10 strikeouts and a hit batter.
Mildred travels to Franklin this weekend to play in the Franklin Tournament where they will face Centerville, Grand Saline, and an opponent to be determined on Thursday.
