Mildred's Lady Eagles stayed unbeaten in the district race with a 22-5 win over Rice Tuesday night in Rice, where Triniti Tapley pitched and picked up the win on the mound, going the five-inning distance and allowing five runs on three hits while striking out nine. She also drove in a run with a single.
Kacey White had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-4, belting two homers and driving in five runs, and Payton Dickerson had a big day, hitting three doubles (one in each of the first three innings) and belting a home run in the fifth to go 4-for-4 and drive in four runs.
Marcella Bryan went 3-for-5 with two doubles, scored five runs and drove in three more, and Madison Wing went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs.
The Lady Eagles put the game away with a 12-run third inning as Dickerson and Bryan each doubled in a run, Wing tripled home a run and Madalyn Griffin, who went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs, had an RBI single during the wild inning.
By the time it was over the Lady Eagles had pounded out 23 hits, including three homers, seven doubles and a triple.
