Joshua N. Owens, 41, of Oakwood passed away on March 13, 2021. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Pilgrim Rest Community Church in Oakwood at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. View- ing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral Hom…