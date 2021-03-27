Mildred's Lady Eagles just keep getting better and better.
And that's just about the worst news they can hear at Malakoff, where the Lady Tigers have dominated teams all year and raced out to a 4-0 start in the district race.
The absolute bad news for Malakoff is that Mildred showed up and also drove an undefeated truck right through the district race, and then met Malakoff in a showdown Friday night.
The Lady Eagles took care of business and shut down Malakoff 5-0, thanks to the brilliant pitching of Madalyn Griffin, who went the seven-inning distance and pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out eight and not allowing a walk. Griffin simply pitched a masterpiece in Mildred's biggest game of the year to date.
"I'm proud of all the players and coaches. It was a great team effort against a very good team," first-year Mildred coach Josh Jones said. "Our girls never gave up and kept grinding it out.
"I told them it was going to be a battle the whole game and to keep fighting," he said. "We definitely have a great group of kids here, for sure."
The Lady Eagles will have to travel to Malakoff later in what should be a classic rematch on April 20, but as of Friday night Mildred is 6-0 in the district race and Malakoff is 4-1.
The Lady Eagles wrap up the first half of the district race Tuesday night in Rice and have to travel to Blooming Grove on April 13. The Lady Eagles had their most dramatic win of the year when they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh in a walk-off 4-3 victory over Blooming Grove.
Mildred had big hits in two huge innings Friday, scoring three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to put Malakoff away.
Madison Wing went 2-for-3 and scored, Payton Dickerson went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run, and Marcella Bryan went 1 for 3, scored and drove in a run. Amanda Hawkins went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run and Peyton Jennings drove in a run to lead the way for the Lady Eagles, who are now 13-2-1 for the season.
