The Mildred Lady Eagles made life miserable for a couple of teams Thursday when they opened the Franklin Tournament with a pair of mercy-rule victories.
They pounded Rio Vista 14-1 in five innings in their opening game and shut down Mexia 13-0 in just four at-bats.
Coach Josh Jones didn’t even use his ace pitcher Mady Griffin Thursday and used a freshman combo of Amy Adamson and Kacey White on the mound to win both games.
Adamson pitched one inning in each game and didn’t allow a hit, and White threw four innings against Rio Vista, giving up two hits without allowing an earned run. She struck out six, and then struck out four more in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against Mexia.
The Mildred bats did the rest as the Lady Eagles scored a combined 27 runs in the two games and pushed their winning streak to five games. They won the last three games last week on their way to winning the Ferris Tournament title.
Jewel Caudle went 2-for-2 with a home run and drove in four runs against Rio Vista to lead the way in the opener, and White got the win on the mound and went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double. She scored four times and drove in a run.
Alyssa Bates went 4-for-4 with two doubles, and drove in two runs, and Griffin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and ripped a triple.
Adamson pitched an inning and went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Adamson and White did it all against Mexia on the mound and at the plate
Adamson went 3-for-3, tripled and scored and drove in two runs, and White went 2-for-3, also tripled, and scored twice and drove in two runs.
Burks doubled, scored and drove in two runs and Bates, Griffin and Lilly Hanna all hit doubles as the Lady Eagles banged out six extra-base hits.
