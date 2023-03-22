MILDRED -- With a cold, stiff breeze blowing out to centerfield, the Mildred Lady Eagles opened district play with a bang, defeating the Eustace Bulldogs 17-2 in four innings, on Tuesday night in Mildred, led by Mickyna Lindsey who drove in eight runs on three hits.
The Eagles got started in a hurry in the bottom half of the first inning. Kami Owen led off the game with a triple on a flyball to right field. Belle Moore followed with a sharply hit ball to shortstop, Moore beat the throw, but the Bulldogs held Owen on third base. Lindsey grounded out to the shortstop scoring Owen and advancing Moore. Kacey White then came up to the plate and hammered a home run over the left-center field wall giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs were able to get the next two batters out to end the threat.
The Lady Eagles kept up the pressure in the second inning. Parker Kittrell led off the inning with a walk. Chloe Jock then hit a single to right field, advancing Kittrell to third base. Jock would then steal second base. After a strikeout, Owen would come back up to the plate and hit another triple, scoring Kittrell and Jock. Moore hit another single to shortstop, but the Bulldogs again forced Owen to hold at third base. Lindsey followed Moore by hitting a triple off the centerfield wall, scoring Owen and Moore. White would then hit a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield allowing Lindsey to score. The Bulldogs were able to get the third out, but not before the Eagles pushed the lead to 8-0.
The Bulldogs would score their only runs of the game in the top of the third inning. After a strikeout, the Bulldogs hit back-to-back singles. A flyout would give the Eagles a second out, but then Bell singled on a bunt to load the bases. Seay followed with a line drive to centerfield scoring two runs.
The Eagles would score three runs in the bottom of the third inning with two outs. Jock would bunt her way on board on a fielder’s choice, then would steal second base. Owen followed with a double, scoring Jock. Moore would follow with a walk before Lindsey hit another triple on a flyball to left field, scoring Owen and Moore.
The Eagles would end the game in the fourth inning, scoring six runs, all of which came with the Eagles having two outs. After the first two batters were downed, Kittrell hit a double to left. Her courtesy runner would then score when Jock doubled to centerfield. Hanna followed with another double to center scoring Jock. Owen then hit a single to centerfield with Hanna scoring on the throw. Moore would follow with a single, then Lindsey came back up to the plate and hit a pitch over the leftfield wall for a three-run homerun ending the game.
Several Eagles had outstanding games, starting with Lindsey who went three-for-four with eight RBIs, two triples, and a home run. Owen went four-for-four with four RBIs, two triples, and a double. Jock went two-for-three with an RBI. Hanna went one-for-three with an RBI and a double. Kittrell went one-for-one with a double and two walks.
Kacey White had a great day both pitching and at the plate. White picked up the with for the Eagles giving up two runs, both earned, in four innings pitched with six strikeouts. White also went one-for-two at the plate with a three-run home run and a walk.
The Eagles improve to 13-6 on the season and 1-0 in district and will host Blooming Grove on Friday in a rivalry game between two teams that expect to compete for the district title. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 6-13, 0-1, and host Kemp on Friday.
