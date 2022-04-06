Megan Cryer had a huge night Tuesday, leading Mildred's Lady Eagles past Kemp 11-1 to keep Mildred unbeaten in the 18-3A race.
Cryer went the five-inning, mercy rule distance on the mound, striking out eight without walking anyone and allowing just two hits. She also had a big night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Payton Dickerson led Mildred at the plate, sparking a four-run fourth inning with a three-run homer. She also walked and scored two runs for the Lady Eagles.
Chole Jock went 2-for-3, ripping two doubles and driving in run to help Mildred win its ninth game in a row. The Lady Eagles are now 18-6 for the season and unbeaten at 9-0 and in first-place in the District 18-3A race. They play Eustace on the road Friday and then have a huge showdown game at home next Tuesday against second-place Blooming Grove, which is 8-1 in the district race.
Mildred won the first district meeting, beating BG 1-0 in eight innings at Blooming Grove on March 16. Neither team has lost since.
