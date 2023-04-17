MILDRED -- Chloe Jock was a single away from hitting for a cycle in three at-bats as the Mildred Lady Eagles routed the Kemp Lady Yellow Jackets 21-0 in a run-rule-shortened game on Senior Night Friday night in Mildred. Kacey White pitched the three-inning shutout to pick up the win for the Eagles.
The Eagles got started in the first inning with two outs when Kami Owen singled on a pop-fly to center field to score Lindsey and White. Owen would advance to second on the throw, then stole third base. Owen would score on a passed ball while Marcella Bryan drew a walk. Chloe Jock would continue the scoring outburst when she hammered a two-run home run over the centerfield wall.
The Eagles would pick up where they left off in the first inning when the first four Eagle batters would reach en route to scoring 16 runs in the frame including another two-run homerun, this time by White to put the game out of reach.
Kacey White pitched well, giving up no runs on three hits in three innings with three strikeouts to earn the win for the Eagles while going two-for-two at the plate with a home run and a double.
Jock led the Eagles going three-for-three with a home run, triple, and double and four RBIs. Raley Hanna went two-for-two with two doubles and two RBIs. Marcella Bryan went two-for-two with a double and three RBIs. Owen went two-for-three with a double and three RBIs.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 20-7 overall and 7-1 in district play and move on to host Rice on Tuesday.
