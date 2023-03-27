MILDRED -- After a tough game against Blooming Grove on Friday night, the Mildred Lady Eagles got a chance to work out the kinks against Wills Point on Saturday afternoon and the Eagles responded, run-ruling the Lady Tigers 14-0 in five innings behind a stellar start by Meg Cryer.
The Eagles started quickly in the first inning. The Tigers got the first two batters out before a single and walk set up Meg Cryer. Cryer singled to center field, scoring Lindsey and advancing White to second base. Marcella Bryan singled to center, scoring Kacey White. Parker Kittrell followed with another single scoring two runners and putting the Eagles up 4-0 before the Tigers were able to get the third out.
Cryer blew through the Tigers in the top of the second inning. The Eagles came up in the bottom half of the inning and the Tigers got the first two batters out again before back-to-back triples by Moore and Lindsey scored Moore. White followed with a walk to put runners on the corners. Cryer came up and hit a single to right field scoring Lindsey and White.
The Tigers went down in the top of the third with only one base runner on a walk and never threatened. The Eagles continued their torrid offensive start with Kittrell leading off the inning with a single. Chloe Jock followed with a bunt, errors by the Tiger defenders allowed both runners to score. Audrey McMullen and Kami Owen followed with singles before Moore popped out. Lindsey came to bat and grounded out to third base but McMullen scored on the play and Owen advanced to third base. White followed with a two-run home run to center field.
The Tigers went down in order in the fourth inning. Bryan opened the bottom of the fourth inning with a triple off the right field wall. She would then score with Kittrell singled to left. McMullen followed with a single. An error by the Tigers allowed Kittrell to score on the play and ended the scoring. Cryer sent down the Tigers again in the fifth inning to end the ball game.
Meg Cryer earned the win, pitching a complete game giving up a single hit while walking two batters and striking out four.
Kittrell led the Eagles going three-for-three with three RBIs and scoring two runs. White went one-for-one with a home run, two RBIs, and drawing two walks. Lindsey went two-for-three with a triple and scored twice. Cryer went two-for-three with three RBIs.
The Eagles improved to 15-6 on the season and travel to Kemp on Tuesday to continue district play. Wills Point falls to 11-6 with the loss.
