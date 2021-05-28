The Mildred Lady Eagles not only won the District 18-3A title this season, but the Mildred girls won a long list of All-District postseason honors as all 11 players landed somewhere on the 18-3A honors list.
Mady Griffin, a senior, was named the 18-3A Co-Pitcher of the Year and Madison Wing, a junior, was named the 18-3A Co-Catcher of the Year.
Sophomore Kacey White was the 18-3A Utility Player of the Year and Marcella Bryan, a freshman, was the district's Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Five Lady Eagles earned first-team honors: Kami Owen, a freshman outfielder, Belle Moore, a sophomore infielder, and juniors Amanda Hawkins, and outfielder, Payton Dickerson, an outfielder, and Peyton Jennings, an infielder, all were named to the first-team.
Triniti Tapley, a freshman infielder, made the second-team and April Brown, a junior, was named to the Honorable Mention list.
