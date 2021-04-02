Mildred's Lady Eagles finished the first half of the district race Tuesday with a 7-4 win over Palmer in extra innings and opened the second half with an 8-2 win over Scurry-Rosser on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles are 8-0 in district play and 15-2-1 for the season.
Amanda Hawkins led the way against Palmer, going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. She scored a run and drove in three runs. Triniti Tapley went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs and Madalyn Griffin went 1-for-5, scored and drove in a run. Kasey White pitched all eight innings and also drove in a run.
Madison Wing went 3-for-4 with two doubles, scored and drove in two runs Thursday and Payton Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in a run against Scurry.
Marcella Bryan hit a triple, scored and drove in a run and White and Hawkins each had a single, scored and drove in a run.
Griffin went the distance to get the win, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking one. She also went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run.
