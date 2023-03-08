MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles scored three runs in the sixth inning to go ahead of the West Lady Trojans, then finished the Trojans in the seventh sending the Trojans down in order, giving the 9-6 victory to the Eagles on Tuesday night in Mildred.
It was a great back-and-forth game with seven lead changes before the Eagles were able to put away the Trojans. The scoring started early with the Eagles jumping out in the bottom of the first inning with two outs and a runner on first base, Kacey White drove a 1-2 pitch deep over the left field wall.
West would answer back in the third inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, West would put runners on first and second base on back-to-back infield singles bringing up Keegan Mayhue to the plate. Mayhue would hit a double off the wall, plating both runners. The next batter, Maddie Honea, hit a line drive to left field scoring Mayhue from second base. The Eagles were then able to get the next batter to ground out weakly to pitcher, Megan Cryer to end the threat.
The Eagles evened the game in the home half of the inning. With one out, Kami Owen hit a line drive double off the wall in left-center field. Mickyna Lindsey would follow with another double off the left field wall. Lindsey would advance to third base on a sac fly by White but would be stranded there as West ended the threat.
West would take the lead in the fourth when Kelcie Griffin hit a home run to center field. Reagan Traylor followed the home run with a single. Traylor would advance to second on a passed ball then scored on a Laynie Davis single to left field.
The Eagles pulled back ahead in the fourth inning, starting with Parker Kittrell hitting a double to left. Belle Moore followed with a single moving Kittrell to third, Chloe Jock then bunted for a single to load the bases. Raley Hanna then hit into a fielder’s choice to the shortstop. Kittrell would score, but Moore would be out attempting to advance to third base. Meg Cryer then came up hitting a double to left field, scoring Jock, and moving Hanna to third base. Kami Owen kept the momentum hitting a single, and scoring Hanna, but the Eagles would pick up their second out when a pinch runner would be tagged out trying to advance a base. West would get the final out when Lindsey popped out to left field. The Eagles scored three runs in the frame giving them a 6-5 lead going into the fifth inning.
The Trojans would tie the game in the fifth inning. Mayhue opened the inning with a double to center field. Mayhue advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and would later score when Heidi Harrington singled to center. This would be the last run that West would score.
Eagle pitcher, Meg Cryer, and the Eagle defense found their rhythm in the sixth inning setting down the next six batters in order including Kittrell throwing out the only batter to make it to base in the final two innings when they tried stealing second.
The Eagles, however, kept the offense rolling scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Moore led off the inning with a single, then promptly stole second base. A bunt single by Jock would move Moore to third base. The Trojans then decided to intentionally walk Hanna, loading the bases and bringing Cryer to the plate. Cryer would work a walk, plating Moore. Owen would follow with a single to right field scoring Jock and Hanna. The Trojans would escape giving up only the three runs, but Cryer and the Eagle defense would set the Trojans down in order in the seventh to seal the victory.
Meg Cryer pitched the complete game for the Eagles, picking up the win, allowing six runs, five of which were earned, walking two batters, while striking out eight and going one-for-three at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Kami Owen had a big night for the Eagles going three-for-four with three RBIs and a double. Kacey White went one-for-four with the home run and two RBIs. Mickyna Lindsey went one-for-three with a double and an RBI. Belle Moore went two-for-three with a stolen base. Chloe Jock went two-for-three.
The Eagle ended up with twelve hits in the ball game with two walks, nine total RBIs, and a stolen base.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 10-3 on the season and will have a busy weekend hosting Athens on Friday night in Mildred, Clifton on Saturday at noon, then Glen Rose on Monday at 11 am.
