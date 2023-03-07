FRANKSTON -- The Mildred Lady Eagles turned in another outstanding weekend running roughshod through the competition at the Frankston tournament. The Eagles went 4-1 on the weekend and had an opportunity to play for the championship
The tournament started on Thursday with the Eagles beating Centerville 16-0 in three innings. The Eagles jumped out on the Tigers scoring 13 runs in the first inning including a homerun by Kacey White and a triple by Mickyna Lindsey. Meg Cryer picked up the win for the Eagles pitching three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
The Eagles' second opponent proved much tougher. The Eagles faced off against a very good Grand Saline squad that has already beaten Kerens and district opponent Eustace. Both pitchers came out dealing as the game morphed into a pitchers dual between White and Indian pitcher, Hannah Aaron with the Eagles coming out on top 2-1.
Grand Saline opened the scoring in the second inning. Gracie Currey opened the inning with a single to right. Aaron followed with a double to left field advancing Currey to third base. Currey would be tagged out on a fielder's choice. A walk would load the bases. Aaron then scored on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. White would strike out an Indian batter to end the threat.
The Eagles would score both of their runs in the fourth inning. Belle Moore led off the inning with a line-drive single to left. Lindsey followed with a bunt single advancing Moore to second base. White bunted the runners over on a fielder’s choice. Cryer followed White with a line-drive single to left field scoring Moore and Lindsey. The one-run lead proved sufficient as White mowed through the Indian batters in the fifth and sixth innings. White pitched the complete game, picking up the win with five strikeouts.
The Eagles faced off against China Spring in their final game on Thursday. From the pitchers' dual against Grand Saline, this game proved to be a shootout with the Eagles winning 13-7.
Kami Owen had a great game at the plate going four-for-four with three singles, a double, and an RBI, scoring three runs. Marcella Bryan and Parker Kittrell each hit homeruns. White pitched well early giving up two runs, only one was earned, while striking out two batters. China Spring made the game interesting in the fourth inning, rallying for five runs off Meg Cryer before the Eagles were able to end the threat and the ballgame.
The Eagles came into Saturday with a chance to play for the championship in bracket play. The Eagles first had to get through Como-Pickton. Como-Pickton has been outstanding through the early part of this season and the matchup turned out to be a great game with Como-Pickton coming out on top 3-2. Mildred jumped out to an early lead in the first when Lindsey hit a two-out double on a line drive to right field. White followed her with a double to left scoring Lindsey.
Como-Pickton scored all three of its runs in the third inning. With runners on first and second with two outs, Pickton pitcher, Binker, hit a pop-fly to first base, back to back errors on the play by the Eagles allowed both runners to score. The next batter, Monk, hit a single to center field, plating Binker.
The Eagles threatened in the bottom half of the inning. Como-Pickton intentionally walked White to load the bases with one out. Cryer hit a single, scoring Kami Owen, but Como-Pickton was able to get the second out on the play, tagging out White at second base. Como-Pickton again loaded the bases, intentionally walking Marcella Bryan, before getting the third out when Parker Kittrell flied out to center field.
The Eagles again threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning, getting Kittrell to third base with two outs, but were unable to get the run across the plate, ending the threat and the ball game.
Kacey White gave up three runs in the loss, none of them earned, with five strikeouts. White and Lindsey both had doubles in the game.
The Eagles' final game of the weekend was against Stephenville with the Eagles' run ruling the Honeybees 12-2 in four innings. Parker Kittrell had a great game going two-for-three with a double and a home run. Owen, Bryan, and Lindsey also hit doubles and White hit a home run. Meg Cryer picked up the win, giving up two earned runs while striking out two batters.
The Eagles jumped out early on Stephenville scoring six runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning. Stephenville scored both of its runs in the third inning while Mildred scored four runs in the fourth inning to finish the game.
Overall, the Eagles had another successful weekend at the tournament going 4-1 on the weekend while facing some tough squads and much larger schools in China Spring and Stephenville.
The Eagles have another busy week hosting West on Tuesday at 5 pm, Athens on Friday at 5 pm, and Clifton on Saturday at noon.
