Mildred's Lady Eagles are the hottest softball team in the Golden Circle.
New coach Josh Jones has his kids playing at a new level. Just look at the way the Lady Eagles won the Ferris Softball Tournament Saturday. They didn't just win the tournament, they beat two solid Class 5A programs on Saturday to take home the crown.
The 3A Lady Eagles defeated West Texas 5A power Plainview 6-3 in the semifinals Saturday and then destroyed 5A power Mesquite Poteet 19-3 to capture the title.
Mady Griffin, who was the Golden Circle Pitcher of the Year in 2019, went the distance to get the wins in both games. She allowed just three runs (in the fifth and final inning) against Plainview and allowed just one earned run in the romp over Poteet. Griffin also had an RBI single.
Mildred's bats were alive in both games. The Lady Eagles built a 6-0 lead against Plainview. Jewell Caudle went 2-for-3 with a triple and a stolen base and scored a run and drove in a run, and Bailey Burks hit a triple and scored for Mildred to lead the way.
Nikki Turner went 2-for-3 and scored a run and Alyssa Bates went 1-for-1, stole three bases and scored twice for the hustling Lady Eagles who kept the pressure on Plainview throughout the game. Kenli Dalton came through with an RBI single, and Kacey White singled and scored.
In the title game Mildred pounded out 16 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance from Chesney Richards, who a ripped three doubles, scored a run and drove in five runs to lead the hit parade against Poteet.
Bates had a huge game, going 3-for-3 with a double. She scored three runs and drove in a run. Caudle went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in four runs and Griffin went 2-for-2 and had two RBI's.
Turner went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. White went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs and Burks doubled, scored and drove in a run. Peyton Jennings had an RBI double and scored a run.
Griffin went the four-inning distance in the mercy-rule victory and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out five.
The Lady Eagles didn't slow down after the Ferris Tournament. They hammered 4A Palestine 17-3 Tuesday.
Bates blasted two home runs, scored three times and drove in three runs to lead the way. Turner went 3-for-4, scored a run and drove in two runs, and White went 2-for-4 with a double, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Richards tripled, scored and drove in a run. Jennings ripped a triple to drive in a run and Madison Wing also tripled. Dalton went 1-for-1 and scored twice, and Griffin, who was brilliant on the mound, had a two-run single. She dominated the Palestine hitters, striking out 10 Lady Wildcats over 4 2/3 innings while allowing four hits.
Jones is Mildred's fifth coach in five years and has several new underclassmen on the team, but after a slow start his kids are coming together.
"I think we're starting to gel," he said. "We've got four seniors and a lot of new kids this year. The first few games we got to know each other. We're starting to come together now."
Mildred is now 7-3 with a three-game winning streak in which the Lady Eagles have scored 42 runs over the past 15 innings.
