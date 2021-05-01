Mildred's Lady Eagles lost two heartbreakers and saw their incredible season end in a best-of-three bi-district series against Clifton, which edged Mildred 12-9 Thursday and hung on to win 3-1 on Friday.
Mildred won 18 games and had a chance to win both games against Clifton. The Lady Eagles led 9-8, but Clifton had a four-run seventh in Game 1 and then the two teams fought in a pitching duel Friday until Clifton broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Kacey White went the distance for Mildred, allowing only two earned runs while striking out two and walking three. Mildred scored its only run in the third when Kami Owen, who went 3-for-4, drove in Triniti Tapley with a single.
The Lady Eagles busted out the big bats in the opener, pounding out 15 hits, including home runs by Owen and White, who combined to drive in four runs.
Payton Dickerson led the hit parade with a 4-for-4 performance, and Marcella Bryan went 3-for-4 with a double and thee RBIs. Amanda Hawkins went 2-for-4 and drove in a run during Mildred's four-run fifth inning that helped the Lady Eagles take the lead.
