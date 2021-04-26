Mildred's Lady Eagles open the 3A softball playoffs this week while Blooming Grove's Lady Lions wait to see who they will play in the opening round of the playoffs.
Mildred will face Clifton in a best-of-three series in the bi-district playoffs with all three games scheduled to be played at Itasca.
Game 1 will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday and if there needs to be a Game 3, it will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Blooming Grove's Lady Lions are in the playoffs but need to wrap up their regular season to see if they are a No. 3 seed or No. 4 seed. They will play either West or Lorena in the bi-district round this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.