MILDRED -- Chole Jock had never hit a home run in a high school softball game.
Until Monday.
But oh what timing. Jock couldn't have picked a better moment to go deep and as her shot to center cleared the fence you could hear and feel the Mildred fans erupt in joy with shouts that were mixed with excitement and relief.
Jock didn't run. She floated around the bases along with teammates Megan Cryer and Isabelle Moore who all came home together to be greeted with a celebration at the plate as the Mildred dugout emptied and the entire team stormed the plate, taking a huge step toward the District 18-3A title.
There's still work to be done, but Jock's three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth lifted Mildred to a 4-1 lead over Blooming Grove and later the Lady Eagles left the packed crowd at the Jacky Coker Complex back in first-place in this heated district race with a 6-1 victory that broke the tie at the top.
The two rivals entered the game with 9-1 records after Mildred was upset Friday by Eustace, which handed the Lady Eagles their first district loss -- a 6-4 shocker. Mildred had been alone in first because of a 1-0 eight-inning win at Blooming Grove last month.
The rematch was the most talked about game in the Golden Circle for a month, and it looked and felt like another tense nailbiter Monday when the Lady Lions scored in the top of the first and Mildred answered immediately.
Mason Williams' one-out single to center brought home Audrey Grant from second to give the Grove Girls a 1-0 lead, sending Ava Eldridge to third. But with runners at first and third with one out Mildred ace Kacey White ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts to begin her remarkable day on the mound.
By the time the game had ended White had a career-high 17 Ks against the best lineup she faced in the district all year. She struck out 13 in the Grove in the extra-inning win.
Mildred knotted the score when Madison Wing singled to left, bringing home Mildred's leadoff hitter Kami Owen, who had walked and stolen second and third.
It stayed 1-1 and looked like it might end that way as White and Eldridge, who struck out 14 Lady Eagles in the Grove and a dozen more on Monday, settled into a classic pitching duel.
Mildred had a threat in the second when Parker Kittrell singled and Cregar doubled off the right field wall, but Ava fired back and struck out the side to leave the two Lady Eagles stranded.
Blooming Grove put pressure on White when Brooke McGraw was hit by a pitch and Lauren Wilcoxen walked to lead off the fourth. Both moved up on a double steal to give the Lady Lions runners at second and third with no outs, but White struck out the side to end the threat.
The silence was finally broken in the bottom of the fourth.
Creager hit a one-out single and Moore walked and both scored when Jock homered. The Lady Eagles added two runs in the sixth when Marcella Bryan hit a two-run triple to give Mildred a 6-1 lead.
Both teams will head to the playoffs, but nailing down the coveted No. 1 seed and the district title means a lot to both teams and both programs.
Both have three games left in the district season.
Mildred (18-7, 10-1) travels to Rice Friday, plays Malakoff at home April 19 and ends the district season at home against Palmer on April 22.
Blooming Grove (18-5, 9-2) is at home against Kemp Friday, at Eustace April 19 and at home for the finale against Scurry-Rosser April 22.
