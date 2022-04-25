The Mildred Lady Eagles softball team soared through district play earning the district championship and a berth in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Lady Eagles have been great all year long going 22-7 on the season.
The Lady Eagles have ridden good pitching and a formidable offense this season. Mildred ace, Kacey White has been dominant all season with a 16-3 record, striking out 197 batters for the season with a 1.47 ERA, and holding opposing offenses under the Mendoza line with a paltry .197 batting average. White also leads the Eagles with a .389 batting average, 30 RBIs, and 7 home runs this season.
Some of the top Eagle batters include Marcella Bryan, who batted .379 with 28 RBIs, 7 doubles, a home run, and an astounding 6 triples and Madison Wing, who batted .360 with 20 RBIs, a home run, 5 doubles, and two triples.
The Mildred offense has been nothing less than outstanding for the season. They play a gritty, grinding type of offense and are never out of the game. The team batting average is .335 and the Eagles have 6 players batting .300 or better.
Marcella Bryan, Madison Wing, Kami Owen, and Payton Dickerson are all dangerous batters that can quickly spark a rally or break a game open, along with Isabella Moore and Amanda Hawkins.
Speaking with a local coach that played against the Eagles, she said, “They have no weaknesses. They are solid one through nine. Usually, a team will have a few really good players then some weaker players, but the Eagles are just solid.”
When speaking with Coach Jones, he spoke about the Eagle lineup saying, “They have hit well all season. It’s been a great problem to have. It’s been a little hard for us at times because no one wants to hit seventh or eighth in the lineup and they can all hit.”
Talking about the players, Coach Jones went on to say, “We have a great group. Kacey White has been great for us. Some of the young players have really stepped up like Parker Kittrell at catcher.”
The Lady Eagles are a great balance of upper-classmen and youngsters. Seniors Dickerson, Wing, Amanda Hawkins, and Peyton Jennings have provided a spark, dependability, and leadership giving younger players like Kittrell, Chloe Jock, and Megan Cryer room to grow.
Speaking about the playoffs, Coach Jones said, “We feel confident going into the playoffs. This group has a lot of grit. They want to win and have each other’s backs.”
The Lady Eagles will face the winner of Whitney and Clifton next week in the opening round of the playoffs. Whitney and Clifton play on Monday in a tiebreaker. Both Whitney and Clifton have limped into the playoffs with a 5-7 record in district play. They are solid teams, but beatable.
The Eagles faced Whitney earlier this season, beating them 6-0. The Eagles have not faced Clifton this season. The play-in game on Monday will be the third matchup for Whitney and Clifton with the home team coming up short in each matchup.
