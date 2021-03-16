Mildred's Lady Eagles took care of business Tuesday night and blasted Eustace 13-2 on the road to improve to 3-0 in district play. The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents 43-6 in those three victories.
Kasey White went the five-inning distance to get the win, allowing just five hits and two runs while striking out six and walking just one. White also had an RBI single.
Mildred pounded out 17 hits and had a six-run fifth inning to put the game away. Madalyn Griffin led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double. She scored four runs and drove in a run.
Kami Owen went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs and Payton Dickerson went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. Marcella Bryan went 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Madison Wing had a hit, scored a run and drove in two runs.
Mildred is at home for a key district showdown against Golden Circle rival Blooming Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.