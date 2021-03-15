Mildred's Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 in district play Friday with a 16-1, three-inning mercy-rule victory over Kemp. That's right, the Mildred girls, who have scored 30 runs in their two district wins, scored 16 runs in three innings Friday.
Madalyn Griffin pitched and went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs to set the tone for the Lady Eagles. Kasey White went 1-for-1 and tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Madison Wing and Payton Dickerson both doubled and scored, and Wing drove in two runs while Dickerson drove in one. Marcello Bryant scored and drove in a run and Kami Owen had an RBI for Mildred (9-2-1).
The Lady Eagles play at Eustace Tuesday.
