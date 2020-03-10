Mildred's Lady Eagles squeezed in a non-district game against Palmer (that's right, Palmer is not in the same district as Mildred in softball) on Monday.
District or non-district, it doesn't seem to matter much to Josh Jones' girls, who hammered Palmer 20-4 in another mercy-rule victory.
Mildred scored 20 runs on 11 hits and 12 walks and improved to 12-4 for the season. The Lady Eagles, who have won nine of their last 10, play state powerhouse Grandview in a non-district game at Mildred at 7 Tuesday night.
Kacey White went 2-for-4 with a double, scored twice and drove in four runs, and Nikki Turner went 1-for-1, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead Mildred against Palmer.
Jewell Caudle tripled, scored and drove in a run and Madison Wing went 1-for-1, doubled, scored and drove in two runs. Alyssa Bates went 2-for-2, walked three times, drove in two runs and scored four runs. Lilly Hanna scored and drove in a run.
Mady Griffin pitched and got the win, tossing all four innings allowing three hits while striking out five. She went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice.
The win over Palmer comes after the Lady Eagles had an impressive weekend, going 4-1 in the Franklin Tournament, where they scored 62 runs in their four victories, beating Mexia 13-0, Rio Vista 14-1, Madisonville 23-15 and Caldwell 12-5. Their 5-1 loss to Caddo Mills snapped an eight-game winning streak.
They brought out the big bats against Madisonville in a late game Friday as Peyton Jennings hit two homers and drove in five runs, and Wing doubled and tripled and also drove in five runs. Bates went deep while going 3-for-4 and scoring four times in the win.
The Lady Eagles play Grandview Tuesday night and play Scurry-Rosser in a non-district game March 17 before opening District 18-3A play on Friday, March 20 at Rice.
