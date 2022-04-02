Mildred's Lady Eagles just keep winning as they march toward a district softball title. The Mildred girls began the second half of their District 18-3A season Friday and started with a bang, blasting Scurry-Rosser 17-3.
Kacey White belted two homers on a 3-for-5 night, scored three runs and drove in four to set the tone for the first-place Lady Eagles, who remained unbeaten in the district race.
Josh Jones' team is now 17-6 and 8-0 in the district race, a game ahead of Blooming Grove (7-1) and two ahead of Malakoff (6-2) with six games left. The Lady Eagles will be at home Tuesday against Kemp and on the road Friday in Eustace before playing the big showdown game at home against Blooming Grove on April 12.
The Lady Eagles had no problem on Friday, scoring 17 runs on 21 hits and putting the game away with a four-run sixth and six-run seventh.
Megan Cryer went the seven-inning distance on the mound, allowing seven hits while striking out four, and she went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs.
Parker Kittrell had a big game, going 3-for-5, scoring three runs and driving in two runs, Marcella Bryan went 3-for-5, scored three times and drove in two runs. Payton Dickerson went 3-for-6 and scored three runs and Isabelle Moore went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
