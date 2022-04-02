Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Mildred's Kacey White, seen here pitching in an earlier game, led the Lady Eagles at the plate in a 17-3 romp over Scurry-Rosser on Friday. White went 3-for-5, belted two home runs and drove in four runs at Scurry-Rosser to help keep Mildred unbeaten and in first-place in the District 18-3A race.