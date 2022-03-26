MALAKOFF -- The Mildred Lady Eagles rode another strong outing by pitcher Kasey White and scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Malakoff Lady Tigers 4-1 Friday night in Malakoff.
The game was a pitching duel for the first five innings with both White and Malakoff starter Ariel Posey holding the other team scoreless while averaging over a strikeout per inning in the first five innings.
Malakoff struck first in the sixth inning. The first two batters of the inning were quickly dispatched on pop-ups to third and to center field. Tiger third baseman, Remi McGuffey, then reached first on a hit by pitch. Camryn Gaddis then hit a double off the wall scoring McGuffey. Gaddis was then thrown out by Eagle catcher Parker Kittrell as Gaddis attempted to steal third base for the final out of the inning.
The seventh inning for the Eagles started out with some controversy as Peyton Dickerson bunted for a hit and thought about going for second base after the Tiger first baseman dropped the ball. Dickerson had flinched like she was going to run before heading back to the base. The first basemen tagged Dickerson and the ump called her out.
Marcella Bryan walked and Madison Wing plated Bryan with a double off the wall in center field. Amanda Hawkins came in to pinch run for Wing. White hit a double on a pop fly down the left field line, moving Hawkins over to third and then Parker Kittrell hit a sac fly to center field, scoring Hawkins.
Megan Cryer reached base on an error, moving White to third base. Chloe Jock also reached on an error moving Cryer to second and White to third. Belle Moore then hit a single, scoring Cryer and White. Kami Owen drew a walk to load the bases again, but the Tigers were finally able to stop the damage when Peyton Dickerson popped up to the catcher.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bailey Riley led off with a walk. The Eagles halted the damage when Kylie James hit a line drive back to White, who caught the line drive at her shoe tops before doubling off Rylie at first base. Emily Spivey then drew another walk for the Tigers before White struck out Kaitlyn Massingill for the final out of the ballgame.
It was a fun game to watch, with both teams playing hard. White ended up with eight strikeouts including two looking while giving up five hits over the seven innings pitched.
Posey gave up four runs, two of which were earned, with nine strikeouts including three looking while giving up two walks and three hits. The Tigers also gave up two errors.
The Eagles improve to 15-6-1 and move on to host Palmer on Tuesday at home. Malakoff is now 4-2 in District 18-3A and in third place behind first-place Mildred (6-0) and second-place Blooming Grove (5-1).
