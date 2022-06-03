Mildred softball coach Josh Jones, who led the Lady Eagles to the District 18-3A title and to a deep run in the 3A playoffs, is leaving the school.
Jones' Lady Eagles went 25-9 and won in their first playoff game since 2016 and advanced to 3A Region III semifinals where they lost a tough best-of-three series to Lorena.
Jones won his 100th career game this year. He coached at Mildred for three seasons, including the 2020 season, which was canceled in midseason because of COVID-19. Jones who was the 2021 Golden Circle Softball Coach of the Year, went 56-22 at Mildred.
