RICE -- The Mildred Lady Eagle softball team started fast and never looked back in a 16-0 blowout of the Rice Lady Bulldogs Friday night in Rice.
The Eagles bats came out hot in the first inning, with the Eagles scoring 12 runs in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on four errors and a hit batsman in the inning. The Eagles utilized small ball in the game with only one extra-base hit, a double by Parker Kittrell. Of the 16 runs in the game, only six were earned. Between the errors and five hit batters in the game, the Eagle batters had no problems getting on base.
With the offensive outburst, Kacey White had a short outing, pitching a three-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts while going 1-for-1 with an RBI and a walk and scoring three runs. Marcella Bryan went two-for-three with three RBIs while scoring a run. Parker Kittrell went two-for-two with three RBIs with a double.
Cadence Van Cleave gave up 15 runs for the Bulldogs, five of which were earned in the loss with four hit batters, a walk, and a strikeout in two innings pitched. Alyssa Landros pitched one inning giving up one earned run and a hit.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 17-6 and 4-0 in district play and travel to Malakoff and Eustace next week.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 8-9 and 0-4 in district play. The Bulldogs host Kemp and Blooming Grove next week.
