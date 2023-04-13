MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles rode a dominant outing by Kacey White and a pair of home runs by Parker Kittrell and Chloe Jock to defeat the Blooming Grove Lady Lions 10-0 in five innings to sweep the season series against the Lions. White gave up only two hits and struck out five batters in the shutout.
The Eagles jumped out early when a lead-off walk to Kami Owen would come around to score on a Lindsey sacrifice flyout. The Eagles would tack on six runs in the second inning started by Kittrell, who hammered a line drive home run to left field. Kittrell would get another RBI in the inning on a single to left that would score Mickyna Lindsey.
The Eagles scored a run in the third and put the game away in the fourth inning when Chloe Jock hit a fly to left that carried over the left field wall for a two-run home run.
White would pick up the win for the Eagles pitching five innings giving up no runs on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Jock, Kittrell, and Belle Moore each hit two RBIs in the game. Lindsey, White, McMullen, and Hanna each had an RBI for the Eagles.
Freshman Rileigh O’Dell picked up the loss for the Lions, throwing six strikeouts. Audrey Grant picked up both hits for the Lions
With the loss, the Lions fall to 13-13-1, 3-4 in district play, and next travel to Malakoff on Friday.
The Eagles improve to 19-7 overall and 7-1 in district play. The Eagles will host Kemp on Friday.
