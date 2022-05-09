WACO -- In an electric scene Friday night, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Belle Moore hit a walk-off single scoring a runner to defeat the Rogers Eagles 7-6 and complete the sweep in the Area round of the playoffs.
Mildred started the series with a 15-3 victory on Friday night. Kacey White earned the victory allowing two hits and three runs over the seven-inning game while striking out 11. The game was close for most of the affair. Rogers led early but saw their lead evaporate when Parker Kittrell hit a 3-run bomb in the fourth inning. Mildred went on to score twelve runs in the seventh inning to seal the victory. White and Payton Dickerson both hit home runs during the twelve-run barrage.
The second game saw Megan Cryer take the rubber for Mildred. She surrendered three runs on five hits over two and two-thirds innings striking out two. Kacey White finished out the game striking out six over four and third innings. The atmosphere was electric during the back-and-forth game. Rogers went up early, scoring runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to lead Mildred 4-2 before Mildred came roaring back in the fifth inning when the Eagles scored four runs in the frame with Madison Wing, Megan Cryer, and Amanda Hawkins each notching RBIs in the inning. Rogers tied the game in the sixth inning when Alonzo hit a home run off White setting up the dramatic finish.
With the game tied at six in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mildred hoping for the sweep, Rogers hoping to keep their playoff dreams alive; Mildred was able to get a runner on base setting up Belle Moore's game-winning single.
Speaking with coach Josh Jones, “I am so proud of our girls. They kept fighting and did great against a tough opponent. The crowd was large and electric. White had another big series and Parker Kittrell stepped up. All the teams are tough at this level. There is a reason they have made it this far in the playoffs."
The Eagles move on to the next round to face a tough Lorena squad in Waxahachie this week. Game 1 will be Thursday at 7 pm. Game 2 is on Friday at 7 pm. Game 3 is on Saturday at 1 pm if needed.
