CLIFTON -- The ball left the bat like a dart, sailing to deep right field, like it was riding a soft rainbow -- and at the end (the end in many ways), there was Amanda Hawkins, waiting -- waiting to end a six-year drought.
Hawkins squeezed the ball in her glove with a grip she won't forget soon, and when she looked up, she saw Mildred's Lady Eagles -- all of them -- storming toward her, racing across the field on fire, hurrying to embrace Hawkins and the moment and the biggest win at Mildred in more than half a decade.
They shouted and screamed, laughed and danced on the field, hugging and leaping and hugging some more -- right there in the middle of right field.
Mildred's Lady Eagles had just nailed down the final out of the Class 3A Region III bi-district round of the softball playoffs -- edging Clifton 4-3 to sweep the best-of-three series.
Mildred moves on to the Area Round next week and plays Rogers in a best-of-three series at the Waco ISD Complex with a pair of games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and if a third game is needed it will be played at 1 p.m. back at Waco ISD on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles may float all the way to Waco after winning the bi-district title -- and so much more.
It was the first time Mildred had won a playoff -- in any sport -- since 2016 when Keith Ryno's Lady Eagles won the bi-district title in softball.
Sure they hugged. That's how good this felt, how sweet and how perfectly right it felt. Ryno, who is now coaching at Teague, had left years ago and Mildred went through five coaches before Josh Jones showed up last year and put together a district title winning team with a group of kids who have just gotten better and better as the season wore on -- and who were at their best in the playoffs, sweeping Clifton 6-1 and 4-3.
No wonder they all ran out to right field -- they had been running toward this title for years.
"The last out was to deep right field, but they didn't wait to celebrate. They all ran out to right field," Jones said. "I ran out with a trophy and when I held the trophy up they all went nuts. They were so happy.
"It was great to get this win, great to win (the bi-district title)," Jones said. "This is the first team to win a bi-district title at Mildred in a long time -- not just in softball but in any sport. I think winning this bi-district title and getting past the first round gets the monkey off Mildred's back. It's feels great."
The Lady Eagles don't look like a team that's finished celebrating. They look ready to make a run in the playoffs. They're 24-7 after sweeping Clifton and after winning the 18-3A title with a 13-1 record.
Kacey White, who has had a remarkable season, is now 18-3 after winning twice in the playoffs. She went the distance, allowing just three runs on six hits Friday.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a three-run third inning as Payton Dickerson drove in two runs with a double and scored later in the inning. Clifton closed the gap to 3-2 with a run in the third and another in the fifth but Kami Owens, who has been a clutch player all year, had an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give Mildred a 4-2 lead.
Turns out the Lady Eagles needed it when Clifton pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Hawkins ended the Lady Cubs season with her catch in right field that ignited the biggest celebration in years.
