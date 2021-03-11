Mildred's softball team opened up district play with a 14-3 romp over Scurry-Rosser. The two teams will meet later this season, but Scurry-Rosser has probably seen enough of Madalyn Griffin to last a while.
Griffin not only shut down S-R, going the seven-inning distance to pick up the win on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out 14, but she went 4-for-5 and destroyed Scurry at the plate, belting a home run in the first inning and adding three singles, driving in three runs.
Griffin had an RBI single in Mildred's five-run sixth that saw Payton Dickerson, Madison Wing and Kami Owen all drive in runs.
Owen went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in two runs and Wing finished the day with three RBIs. Kasey White also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs.
The Lady Eagles went 5-1 in the Franklin Tournament and are now 8-1-1 after winning their district opener on Tuesday. They play Kemp in a district game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mildred.
