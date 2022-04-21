MILDRED -- How high can a Lady Eagle fly?
If you don't know the answer, then you sure weren't at the Jacky Coker Complex Tuesday night when Mildred's Lady Eagles soared in celebration after beating Malakoff 8-1 to finish their dramatic run to the District 18-3A title.
They've got it -- the first district crown in years -- and they embraced it with the same joy and celebration they embraced each other, hugging and shouting and hugging some more.
They claimed the prize Tuesday but for all intents and purposes the Mildred girls won the title when they beat Blooming Grove for the second time a week earlier to move back into first-place, winning the season-long battle against BG, which finished as the 18-3A runner-up.
The Lady Eagles celebrated twice and are now on their way to the playoffs against the No. 4 seed from District 17-3A, which has yet to be decided. Mildred wraps up its regular season Thursday against Palmer, but they've clinched early and everyone at Mildred feels the same way -- it couldn't have come soon enough.
The Lady Eagles improved to 12-1 with the victory over Malakoff and 20-7 for the season with a game left at Palmer.
The Lady Eagles wasted no time making their point to Malakoff, three runs in the first, three more in the second and two in the third to take an 8-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Mildred's ace Kacey White, who was once again dominating on the mound, where she struck out 13 batters and allowed just one single to improve to 15-3 for the season.
White will be one of Mildred's biggest weapons in the playoffs along with a lineup stacked with good hitters. You never know who is going to beat you when you play Mildred because the Lady Eagles can score from the top to the bottom of the lineup.
In their crucial 6-1 win over Blooming Grove last week the Lady Eagles broke up a 1-1 deadlock with a big inning from the bottom of the order as Megan Cryer singled and Isabelle Moore walked before Chole Jock, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, belted a three-run homer.
Four players drove in runs against Malakoff Tuesday. Leadoff hitter Kami Owen, who went 1-for-3, scored a run and drove in a run, actually should have been 2-for-3. Owen, the fastest Lady Eagle, beat out a single but was called out as the umpire somehow totally missed the call.
Payton Dickerson went 1-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs and Parker Kittrell, a freshman, had an RBI single. White, a junior, not only pitched a beauty but she also delivered an RBI single.
