Think Kacey White and the Mildred Lady Eagles were looking forward to softball season?
Sure looks that way.
Just take a glance at the way White started the season against Elkhart Tuesday night. Mildred won the season opener 6-1 to get off to the right start, and White had a night to remember.
She started the game and went the seven-inning distance on the mound, stopping Elkhart on five hits, and the only run the Lady Elks scored came in the sixth after Mildred had taken a 6-0 lead and White had tossed five shutout innings. She finished Elkhart off with another shutout inning in the seventh and struck out nine along the way.
White was just as good at the plate, where she went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Kami Owen went 1-for 3, scored twice and drove in a run to help ignite Mildred's four-run third inning that put the game in the Lady Eagles' hands.
