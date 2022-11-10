MILDRED -- Two Mildred softball players -- Kacey White and Mickyna Lindsey -- signed letters of intent Wednesday to accept softball scholarships to North Central Texas College.
GC Softball: Mildred's Kacey White and Mickyna Lindsey sign with North Central Texas College
