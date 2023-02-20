MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagle softball team is loaded with experience and is hungry to make another deep playoff run. The Eagles return six starters from a team that was district champion last year, losing a single game in district play, and going three rounds deep in the playoffs.
The Eagles are led by a new coach this year, Principal Aaron Tidwell. The Corsicana native and former player at Corsicana and Navarro previously headed the Mildred baseball team before going into administration.
On the field, the Eagles possess one of the best pitchers in the Golden Circle in senior pitcher, Kacey White. White returns for her senior season after going 15-3 with a 1.47 ERA, striking out 185 batters while batting .389 with seven home runs and 30 RBI’s. She was named the Pitcher of the Year in District 18-3A.
The Eagle infield is outstanding with Mickyna Lindsey at third base, Marcella Byran at shortstop, Belle Moore at second base, and Megan Cryer at first base. Cryer also pitches. Parker Kittrell returns as a sophomore after an outstanding freshman season. Last year saw Kittrell, Cryer, and Bryan named first-team all-district infielders.
Lindsey and White have already signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.
Kami Owen, Audrey McMullen, and Chloe Jock round out a solid outfield for the Eagles. Owen and Jock were both named to all-district teams last year.
Lady Eagles win season opener
The Mildred Eagles started the 2023 season hot, defeating the Red Oak Hawks 8-5 on Saturday. Megan Cryer pitched a complete game for the Eagles giving up five earned runs while striking out nine batters. Lindsay and Cryer went deep for the Eagles with McMullen, Owen, and White all hitting doubles.
Cryer put the Eagles on the board in the second inning with a two-run home run. The Hawks briefly went ahead in the fifth inning before the Eagles came soaring back scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning when a White double scored Moore and Lindsey. The Eagle would then plate four runs in the sixth inning capped by a three-run Lindsey home run to seal the game.
The district should be another close race between Mildred and Blooming Grove who both have outstanding teams. Last year, the Eagles came out on top sweeping the Lions. Malakoff and Palmer should again be solid.
The Eagles travel this week to Whitehouse to play in the TASO East Texas Tournament where they will face Teague and Whitehouse on Thursday and Brownsboro, Beckville, and Huntsville on Saturday.
