WAXAHACHIE -- The Mildred Lady Eagles softball team’s comeback fell short in the second game of the best of three series in the Class 3A Region Quarterfinals, losing to the Lorena Lady Leopards 9-8 Saturday night in Waxahachie.
With the loss, the season is over for the Lady Eagles, who had an amazing run and outstanding season.
The game was a back and forth affair and was close through the first half of the ballgame. Lorena broke through in the fifth inning, scoring four runs in the inning. The Eagles came back scoring a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth but were unable to push through to take the lead.
This series was competitive from the first pitch. The teams were evenly matched and showed why they made it this far in the playoffs.
Madison Wing had a great game with four RBI’s while Amanda Hawkins led both teams with three hits in the game. Kacey White finished the game with four strikeouts over six innings.
The Lady Eagles were a complete team with strong pitching, outstanding hitting, and good fielding. The Eagles' offensive numbers were astounding with six players batting over .300 for the season.
Pitcher Kacey White was strong all season long and ended the season with a 20-5 record with over 200 strikeouts.
The seniors ended an impressive career for the Lady Eagles. Madison Wing, Amanda Hawkins, Payton Dickerson, and Peyton Jennings finish their careers with multiple trips to the playoffs and the team has an outstanding core of players to contend with for years to come.
