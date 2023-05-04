MART -- Dawson's Lady Bulldogs saw their best season in recent years come to an end Monday night at Mart, where Josh Jones' girls bashed Valley Mills 15-3 in Game 2 and then fell 7-3 in Game 3 to Valley Mills in a best-of-three 2A Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Valley Mills won the first game of the series 8-4 Saturday only to watch Dawson storm back to knot the series with an impressive 15-3 victory in Game 2 Monday.
Dawson won 22 games this season and went 11-3 in the district race, beating rival Hubbard in the final game to capture second place and take momentum into the playoffs.
The Lady Dawgs had to win twice Monday and just came up short. They stayed alive winning Game 2 easily. They scored seven runs in the second inning and finished with a five-run seventh inning while Jady Miller took care of business on the mound, going the seven-inning distance and holding Valley Mills to just two earned runs while striking out seven and walking two.
The Lady Bulldogs collected 10 singles and a double and ran circles around Valley Mills as eight players had at least one hit.
Leadoff hitter Kaylee Payne set the tone early and went 2-for-5 with a double, scored three times and drove in a run, Callie Marberry went 2-for-5, scored two runs and drove in four runs and Tatum Hill went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Dawson hit parade.
Ashlyn Matthews went 2-for-5 and scored twice, Jana Qualls singled, scored twice and drove in a run, Emily Barnett singled, scored twice and drove in a run, Tamia Valenzuela had a single and scored and Brooke Martinez, who was one of Dawson's leaders all season, singled.
Valley Mills put the series, winning Game 3 behind the pitching performance of Blanka Martinez, who struck out 11 and held Dawson to just two hits -- a single by Payne and a single by Hill. Barnett, Martinez and Hill scored the Lady Dawgs.
