The Frost Lady Polar Bears fell to Riesel 10-0 Saturday in the first game of the 2A Bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Lady Bears (17-6) had a big season and stormed into the softball playoffs, winning six of the final seven games, but ran into a powerhouse team from Riesel.

Taylor Stouder had a hit for Frost, which faces Riesel in Game 2 at 6 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, where the Lady Bears have to win to force Game 3.

