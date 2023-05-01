The Frost Lady Polar Bears fell to Riesel 10-0 Saturday in the first game of the 2A Bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Lady Bears (17-6) had a big season and stormed into the softball playoffs, winning six of the final seven games, but ran into a powerhouse team from Riesel.
Taylor Stouder had a hit for Frost, which faces Riesel in Game 2 at 6 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, where the Lady Bears have to win to force Game 3.
